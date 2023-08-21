JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new Dollar General is open for business in Johnson City.

The new store is located at 1433 South Roan Street and features fresh fruits, vegetables, salad mixes and more.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “The addition of our new Johnson City store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location.”

The new location will reportedly employee six to ten people, depending on the store’s needs.

In honor of the store’s opening, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school.