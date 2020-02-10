New Dollar General now open in Johnson City, grand opening set for February 15

Breaking News
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new Dollar General is now open in Johnson City.

The retail chain’s latest location can be found at 2366 Elizabethton Highway in Johnson City.

There will be a grand opening for the store Saturday, February 15, with prizes and deals.

A news release about the grand opening said, “Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.”

