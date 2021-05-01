New discount superstore opens in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The treasure hunt is on in Bristol, where Captain Binz, LLC opened its doors on Friday.

The consignment store brings in tens of thousands of items weekly from close-out deals and returned items from retail stores such as Amazon and Walmart.

The 6,000-foot warehouse features items stored in bins for shoppers to discover.

Deals include the following:

  • Friday – all items are $5
  • Saturday – all items are $6
  • Monday – all items are $3
  • Tuesday – all items are $1

The discount shop is located at 1494 Highway 11W in Bristol, Tennessee, and is open Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

