New discount superstore opens in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The treasure hunt is on in Bristol, where Captain Binz, LLC opened its doors on Friday.

The consignment store brings in tens of thousands of items weekly from close-out deals and returned items from retail stores such as Amazon and Walmart.

The 6,000-foot warehouse features items stored in bins for shoppers to discover.

Deals include the following:

Friday – all items are $5

Saturday – all items are $6

Monday – all items are $3

Tuesday – all items are $1

The discount shop is located at 1494 Highway 11W in Bristol, Tennessee, and is open Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.