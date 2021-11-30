New dining, entertainment venue chooses Johnson City for corporate headquarters

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new dining venue that will also dish out fun for the entire family is set to open its doors in Johnson City. On Tuesday, the establishment announced that the city will also serve as the company’s headquarters.

Tiebreakers, set to open at the beginning of 2022, will feature the following:

full-service restaurant

a full bar offering signature cocktails

TV banks for sporting and special events

the region’s largest redemption arcade

hyperbowling, which mixes classic bowling with a virtual reality experience

axe-throwing bays

large rooms to host birthday parties, special occasions and corporate events

“We’ve been planning, developing, and implementing the Tiebreakers concept for many years,” said Eric Hensley, the CEO. “Our goal has always been to create a high-end destination dining and entertainment experience that people want in the cities in which they live. When we started thinking about where we’d want to set up our headquarters and full-scale prototype location, it was easy for us to land on Johnson City since this is our hometown and the perfect regional analog for our vision.”

A company release states the Tiebreakers’ executive team has decades of arcade and tourism experience, along with long-time ties to the Elizabethton area.

The company currently operates an entertainment and dining location in downtown Gatlinburg at the Space Needle and Arcadia, the release states. Johnson City’s location will allow the company to launch new games and develop new menu items.

The Johnson City location has already launched construction in the Roan Center near the AMC Theater and The Johnson City Mall on North Roan Street. Work began in 2019, with a $6.5 million full remodeling in partnership with Rothe Architecture + Planning, according to a release from the company.

To learn more, CLICK HERE, or follow TieBreakers on Facebook and Instagram.