New device helping Bristol, Va. schools deep clean surfaces before students return

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- A new device purchased by Bristol, Virginia Public Schools are changing the way custodians clean, especially during flu season.

“While we were on Christmas break, our custodial staff did a deep cleaning and sanitized all of our schools. In addition to routine cleaning, they will continue to do sanitizing,” said Bristol, Virginia Superintendent of Schools, Keith Perrigan.

On top of the regular cleaning routine, the school has added a device called the Clorox 360. Keith Perrigan, the Superintendent of Bristol Virginia City Schools, said they spoke about first purchasing the gadget last year, and now they have it.

The Clorox 360 comes with a price tag of just under $4,000, but Perrigan says it’s worth it.

With flu season already underway, the device was used in schools for the first time during the break to ensure that students come back to a healthy environment.

“They can take the 360 into the classroom and spray it and the electrified sanitizer actually sticks to the top of the surface, bottom of the surface, and side of the surface. So we can actually do some of our smaller schools and sanitize the entire school in about 3 hours,” said Perrigan.

Bristol, Virginia public schools are taking extra precautions this flu season… find out how this new device is helping sanitize their schools. Tonight @ 5 on @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/yOtzt3IXUA — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) January 3, 2020

The device sprays sanitizer onto all surfaces and objects inside the school leaving no residue and hardly even a scent. Perrigan said the device is only used when school is not in session and will become a part of each school’s regular cleaning routine.

Bristol Virginia City Schools have only purchased one so far, but they say that it should be enough to cover all six of their schools.

Students will be back in the classrooms on Monday and will return to classrooms, restrooms, offices, the cafeteria and even buses all fully sanitized by normal cleaning measures as well as the Clorox 360.

Although it will be used for the first time during flu season, the Clorox 360 will become a year-round critical tool for keeping kids healthy and safe.

Perrigan says on top of the addition of the Clorox 360, nurses will be providing additional education to staff and students about proper hygiene techniques.

Other districts, such as Sullivan County schools, said they have cleaned their schools and will continue to constantly clean then when school is in session by wiping down frequently touched surfaces as well as encouraging staff and students to get the flu shot.

According to Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox, about 27% of their staff and students received the flu immunization prior to winter break.

Health officials and school administration urge you to keep your child home at the slightest sign of illness to prevent the spread of germs.

