JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough officials have partnered with local YMCAs to give residents without water a place to take a shower.

The town announced Wednesday that residents can shower at:

YMCA of Greene County (404 Y St, Greeneville, TN 37745)

Wednesday-Friday: 5 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Unicoi County Family YMCA in Erwin (Love St, Erwin, TN 37650)

Today (Wednesday): 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Kingsport Family YMCA (1840 Meadowview Pkwy, Kingsport, TN 37660)

Wednesday-Friday: 5 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Those who wish to use the Kingsport facility will need to fill out a 3-day guest form which will allow guests to also use the fitness equipment, child care, and more.

“We understand this does not fix the issue, but our goal is to lighten your burden,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest and Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said in a letter to residents. “This is a time when we must lean on each other. We will continue working diligently to restore services and provide aid.”

The town also released scheduled times for water distribution:

December 29 – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bowmantown Ruritan

641 Bowmantown RD Telford, TN 37690

Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department

4061 Hwy 81 S, Erwin, TN 37650.

Water for livestock will be available Thursday from 2–4 p.m. next to the Telford Diner, 109 Mill Street.