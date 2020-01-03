New details in proposed Hard Rock Casino at former Bristol, Va. mall

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 has learned new details in the proposed plan to bring Hard Rock Casino to the former Bristol Mall.

Casino developers confirm to News Channel 11 that the proposed casino would be located in the former Sears store, while the convention center will occupy the two-story Belk location.

Plans remain the same for the proposed hotel to be constructed in the rear parking lot of the property off Gate City Highway.

In November, Hard Rock Casino announced an agreement to operate the proposed resort-style casino.

SEE ALSO: Hard Rock named operator of proposed Bristol, Virginia casino

Developers also confirmed that if approved by the General Assembly and voters in Bristol, Virginia, Hard Rock Bristol Resort and Casino could begin operating in 2022.

MORE: Newly released study reveals potential impact of casinos in Virginia