BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 has received new details in the case of the Buchanan County Supervisor who has been accused of committing election fraud and embezzlement.

Court records obtained by News Channel 11 show the results of a year-long grand jury probe. Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Stoots announced in a Tuesday release that he had been appointed a special prosecutor in the case and that the Virginia State Police had been investigating Adkins for over two years.

According to the records, the jury found that the supervisor Trey Adkins falsified absentee ballots and forged signatures to win an election for public office.

In addition, the jury found that Adkins ordered a road crew to use gravel owned by Buchanan County to repair private driveways.

Adkins has been charged with 82 felony offenses, which include numerous counts of fraud, forgery of public record and embezzlement.

A second person, Sherry Bailey, is also facing 12 felony indictments. Bailey is being accused of signing the absentee ballots that were allegedly forged by Adkins.

News Channel 11 reached out to Adkins on Wednesday to request an interview. He said that his legal counsel is currently advising him to refrain from speaking to the media.