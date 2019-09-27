New committee in Southwest Virginia to oversee Ballad Health merger

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WJHL) — A new committee has been formed in Southwest Virginia to oversee the merger that created Ballad Health.

The Southwest Virginia Health Authority announced the appointment of the first eight members of the Virginia Cooperative Agreement Task Force.

The group was created in June to give the state more oversight of Ballad Health, which got special state permission to form despite the fact it created a local hospital monopoly.

The task force will also serve as a sounding board for public comment.

The first meeting for the group will be Oct. 7.