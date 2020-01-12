New coffeehouse opens in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Still Waters Coffeehouse held its grand opening Saturday at 5049 Bobby Hicks Highway.

Eric and Breeana Franz moved from Maryland to the Tri-Cities in 2016 and recently felt they wanted to bring their community together with the power of coffee.

“So, my wife and I have had some of our best conversations at coffee houses, and we just love what it does for communities, we just wanted to open something that would bring the community together and bring other people to Gray,” Eric Franz told News Channel 11.

Still Waters Coffeehouse will have limited operating hours until the couple can contribute more time since both have full-time jobs.

The coffeehouse will be closed on Sundays.

For more information click here.