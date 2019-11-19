New coffeehouse coming to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new business will soon open its doors on West Walnut Street in Johnson City.

Bebettes Beignets & Coffee posted an announcement on social media that they would be opening a new location soon.

The post read, “Bebettes is coming soon to Johnson City TN! We are a coffeehouse that serves New Orleans style premium coffee and lattes, and fresh made-to-order beignets…Be on the lookout for our opening date announcement!”

According to their Facebook page, the coffeehouse also has a location on Tunnel Road in Asheville, North Carolina.

