New coffee shop coming to Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A popular coffee food truck is finding a permanent parking spot in Elizabethton next week.

Mason Joe Coffee Roasters announced the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar location at 304 Legacy Drive in Elizabethton will be Monday.

According to a social media post by the owners, the grand opening will begin Monday and conclude on Saturday, January 11.

Courtesy of Mason Joe Coffee Roasters via Facebook

Each day, the post says, a different food truck will be on-site for lunch.

The food truck line-up will be:

Monday: Trucky Cheese

Tuesday: Caribbean Grill

Wednesday: Me and K’s

Thursday: Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls

Friday: Joe Bill’s Kitchen

Saturday: Opie’s Pizza Wagon

The coffee shop will also feature a Coffee Club Program for customers to get free coffee and drinks every day of the month.