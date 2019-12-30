New coffee shop coming to Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A popular coffee food truck is finding a permanent parking spot in Elizabethton next week.
Mason Joe Coffee Roasters announced the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar location at 304 Legacy Drive in Elizabethton will be Monday.
According to a social media post by the owners, the grand opening will begin Monday and conclude on Saturday, January 11.
Each day, the post says, a different food truck will be on-site for lunch.
The food truck line-up will be:
- Monday: Trucky Cheese
- Tuesday: Caribbean Grill
- Wednesday: Me and K’s
- Thursday: Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls
- Friday: Joe Bill’s Kitchen
- Saturday: Opie’s Pizza Wagon
The coffee shop will also feature a Coffee Club Program for customers to get free coffee and drinks every day of the month.