NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 174,637 confirmed cases and 5,860 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 2,357 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 2,116 confirmed deaths, 735 current hospitalizations, and 163,181 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.5 million coronavirus tests have been administered.