BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new climbing gym has opened in Bristol, Tennessee off Volunteer Parkway.

Appalachian Bouldering Center is located at 1225 Volunteer Parkway and features over 60 boulder problems for climbers to try.

The routes are changed weekly, enhancing the variety of climbs each time patrons come in.

The center opened on Sept. 2 and offers memberships or daily passes. The bouldering center is the first in the Tri-Cities.

Matt Kyle and Jesse Cheers, two of the co-owners of the facility, spoke with our Good Morning Tri-Cities about what this center brings to the region.