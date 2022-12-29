WISE, Va. (WJHL) – A new, innovative childcare center will soon be located on the UVA-Wise campus.

The new facility will be run in partnership with the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, which won the bidding process for operation. It will be called ‘The Little Cavaliers Early Learning Center’ and located near the Center for Teaching Excellence and will include a spacious playground.

The playground is slated to open in February and will meet the needs of the families of faculty, staff and students.

Available staff positions are open now. If you’re interested, contact the YWCA at 423-968-9444 or careers@ywcatnva.org.

Donna Henry, UVA-Wise Chancellor and Kathy Waugh the CEO of the YWCA NETN and SWVA sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the facility in detail.