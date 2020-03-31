New Census Bureau estimates show small population growth in parts of Tri-Cities region

(WJHL) – New estimate data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows small increases in population for most Northeast Tennessee counties, while population decreased in all Southwest Virginia counties.

The new information, released March 26, is “based on the 2010 Census and reflect changes to the April 1, 2019 population due to the Count Question Resolution program and geographic program revisions.”

According to the information, all Northeast Tennessee counties except Carter and Greene saw increases in population between July 1, 2018 and July 1, 2019.

Sullivan County is estimated to have the largest change, with 749 new residents. Greene County lost the most residents in Northeast Tennessee, with an estimated loss of 95 people living in the county.

In Southwest Virginia, the Census Bureau showed a decrease in population for all counties.

Wise County was estimated to have the largest loss of 492 people. Scott County was recorded as having the smallest loss.

The two cities in the area, Bristol and Norton, both are estimated to have small increases in populations.

When it comes to regional metro areas, both the Johnson City, TN and Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Areas showed increases in population.

The Census Bureau defines Johnson City’s metro as including Carter, Unicoi and Washington Counties. The Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area is defined as Sullivan and Hawkins Counties in Tennessee and Scott and Washington Counties in Virginia, along with the city of Bristol, Virginia.

Johnson City’s metro area is estimated to have grown by 749. The Census Bureau estimated the Kingsport-Bristol metro area to have grown by 466 people.

With the exception of the Roanoke, Virginia metro area, the nearby metros of Asheville, Chattanooga and Knoxville all grew by at least 3,000 residents.

These numbers are only estimates and reflect July 1, 2018 to July 1, 2019. The 2020 Census will provide more accurate information about population growth across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.