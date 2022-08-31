ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mike Fraley, a long-time employee of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, will start his term as sheriff at midnight Thursday.

Fraley was formally sworn in at noon Wednesday. He spoke with News Channel 11 about some lofty goals he has for his tenure.

Employed with the sheriff’s office since 1989, Fraley said he’s ready to get started.

“I never dreamed that I would become sheriff of Carter County, and today here we are,” Fraley said.

Fraley takes over from Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, who he defeated in the Republican Primary.

Before he left, however, Lunceford went public with concerns about severe understaffing in the department in a July statement. That has left the department with just four school resource officers (SRO) serving only the county’s four high schools.

Lunceford also presented issues with critically low staffing at the jail, which meant it could face decertification from an upcoming Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) inspection.

Fraley said he’s up to the task of addressing those issues and spoke about his plans to address several key deficiencies in the department.

Increasing SRO staffing

In Lunceford’s previous statement, he said short-staffing at the jail had forced him to pull SROs from schools to fill needs there.

Fraley said that has left just four SROs to cover the four high schools in the county.

The new sheriff is well-experienced with running a healthy SRO program. He ran the department’s SRO program for 10 years, growing it from five officers to having an officer in every school.

In the short-term, he plans to immediately fill some of those open positions.

“I plan on doubling the amount of SROs within the next couple of days,” Fraley said.

Fraley said Carter County schools are receiving some help from constables and the Tennessee Highway Patrol to secure outside perimeters at schools.

In a statement, Carter County Schools Superintendent Brandon Carpenter said the district’s safety plan “will remain multi-faceted.”

“We will use every available resource to ensure that our students and staff are provided with a safe and secure learning environment, as this is and will always be our top priority. Sheriff Fraley has assured our district that school safety is one of his department’s top concerns. Carter County Schools and the Carter County Sheriffs Department have a strong working relationship. We greatly appreciate the cooperation Carter County Schools has with our community and all of our local agencies.” -Dr. Brandon Carpenter, Carter County Schools Superintendent

Getting an SRO in every school is a top priority long-term, Fraley said.

“I’ve got two grandkids that mean the world to me,” Fraley said. “I know parents are concerned. But I’m going to do my absolute best to make sure we have those schools protected.”

But Fraley said that’s a process that will take some time.

“Whoever said that this could be fixed overnight, that is not true,” Fraley said.

Jail inspection looming

Sheriff Lunceford outlined critical staffing shortages in the jail. As a result, the jail could lose its certification in an upcoming TCI inspection.

In that July statement, Lunceford said he was 51 full-time employees short. To fill that gap, Lunceford said he assigned P.O.S.T.-certified patrol officers to work the jail, but those individuals were not certified corrections officers.

Fraley has just over a week until the TCI inspection on Sept. 9.

He said he has read the previous report, which found nine deficiencies in the jail.

“Some of those are maintenance and some of them are staffing issues,” Fraley said. “I have been assured by the maintenance staff that they can have those problems fixed, but the other problems are going to be more long-term, and I’ve got to submit a plan of action how we’re going to correct those, but I feel confident we’re going to move forward in the right direction.”

Fraley said he is in the process of writing the plan of action, and it will be ready by the Sept. 9 inspection.

He said he is taking steps to help the jail get back on good terms with TCI by making a hire new to the sheriff’s office.

“I have actually hired a TCI compliance officer, who does nothing but that,” Fraley said. “Make sure the jail is in compliance, so hopefully we won’t run into this problem again.”

Recruitment and retention

Getting back to having SROs in every school and a certified jail means filling all those open positions. Fraley said he has plans to bring several deputies back on the force that had left under previous leadership.

“A few had reached out and said they would be willing to help starting as early as next week,” Fraley said. “You can’t just raise your right hand. There’s a process, but will start the process and streamline things and get some deputies back rather quickly.”

Fraley said that will provide a boost, but it will come nowhere close to fixing the staffing shortage. That will require doubling down on recruitment efforts. Fraley is bringing on Matt Patterson as the new jail administrator with a specific focus on recruitment.

“The new jail administrator brings a lot of fresh ideas to the table, and I have made that a priority of his is to work on recruiting and retaining good correctional officers,” Fraley said.

Fraley said recruitment can also start at a young age.

He said there are discussions about programs at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology that could have officers ready as young as 18.

“A lot of the seniors that are 18 years old and have the credits. Starting in January, they could potentially come to work at the sheriff’s department in the jail,” Fraley said.

Fraley said those young officers would be properly vetted.

“The law states that you can hire 18-year-olds, but they’re going to have to have complete background checks and psychologicals and things like that,” Fraley said. “But that may be a very good way to bring some entry-level future corrections officers in.”

In terms of retention, Fraley said pay is not the biggest motivator – good leadership is.

But Fraley said getting a competitive wage for his officers is a high priority.

“I would really like to get the pay up to where it is a livable wage,” Fraley said. “We’re dealing with a lot of surrounding agencies that have upped their game as far as pay.”

Pay raises are the responsibility of the Carter County Commission. The earliest a pay raise could be granted is in next year’s budget.

Fraley said he’s been attending commission meetings for the last six months to prepare for a discussion with commissioners on pay raises.

“I look forward to working with them,” Fraley said. “I know that we can’t fix it overnight, but it’s a solution. Starting in the next budget process, we will have to sit down and make some hard decisions.”

Changing department culture

Fraley will bring new leadership – a new chief deputy and the previously mentioned new jail administrator.

Jeff Gazzo, a Greeneville native and former law enforcement training director in Charlotte, North Carolina, will join Fraley as chief deputy. Fraley said his leadership team will work on improving deputy morale and their duty to the citizens of Carter County.

His primary concern is that deputies have become complacent, unwilling to handle a variety of tasks.

“My number one priority when I started this campaign was changing the mindset of, ‘that’s not my job,'” Fraley said. “Officers have got so compartmentalized that they feel that they have one job and one job only. A deputy sheriff has to wear a broad hat.

“We need to start becoming public servants again, and instead of ‘that’s not my job,’ the motto needs to be ‘how can we help?'”

Fraley said that’s a culture change that starts with him and trickles down the ranks.

He would also like to have deputies be more involved in the areas they serve.

“I want to have an extra zone right off the bat, to split one of the larger zones in two to have officers more community-oriented and talking to the citizens,” Fraley said.

Fraley said he’s noticed a fear in some deputies to talk to members of the public.

“They need to get over that fear. The public is who we work for,” Fraley said. “I want to pair up some older officers with some newer officers to go out and make that initial approach with the people. Stop and ask them how things are going. I think in the long-term that’s going to reap big rewards for us.”

Fraley starts at midnight Thursday and said one of his first tasks will be going over a department-wide equipment audit.

He said he made promises to voters that put their faith in him, and he intends to keep those promises.

“I’ve promised the people that I was going to hit the ground running, and I’m going to,” Fraley said. “I’ve rolled up my sleeves. I know it’s going to be long days, and I’m going to deliver on every promise that I made.”