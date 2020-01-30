New Carter County Recycling Center opens Monday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The new Carter County Recycle Center will open on Monday, February 3 after the former center was damaged in a fire.

PREVIOUS: New Carter Co. recycling center to open early 2020; Old center reopens temporarily

According to the Carter County Solid Waste Management, the new facility is located at 410 Cherokee Park Drive.

Following the fire, the old center opened temporarily for the recycling of cardboard while the new facility was under construction.

PREVIOUS: New Carter County Recycling Center approved, $430K allocated for new property

The county’s convenience centers will also be accepting recyclable materials on Monday.

The main facility will not be open to the general public unless approved by Carter County Solid Waste Management Director Benny Lyons. Materials are to be taken to the convenience centers for the time being.