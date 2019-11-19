New Carter Co. recycling center to open early 2020; Old center reopens temporarily

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County officials are preparing to open up a new recycling center.

But right now, Solid Wastes Director Benny Lyons tells News Channel 11 their previous building that was affected by a fire months ago is reopening temporarily.

Lyons said the building will be accepting cardboard only and will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

He adds the schedule is tentative due to no heat in the building. That schedule will change if the temperature drops below the 20s.

The new Carter County Recycling Center will be housed at 410 Cherokee Park Drive.

Along with the county and City of Elizabethton, the center also handles recycling for Johnson County and Unicoi County.

Lyons said the goal is to have the building up and running by Jan. 1, 2020.