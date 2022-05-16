CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A popular fishing spot will soon be better equipped for anglers hoping to get out on the water in Carter County.

The final portion of a new boat ramp was poured Monday under the Highway 400 bridge, a spot that previously lacked parking and a functional ramp.

The founders of the project said they hope to be open for the summer season.

“It’s going to be a good asset to the community because it’s going to be paved,” project founder Danny Ward said. “It’s going to be upgraded. It’s probably going to be one of the better ramps in the area and of course Elizabethton. And it will help the fisherman have more places to park, more kayakers will be able to come.”

The project was funded by locals using GoBetsy, and the Tennessee Valley Authority also provided a grant.