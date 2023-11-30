GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Greeneville locals recently launched their new business: QR Life.

QR Life allows someone to create a profile filled with pictures, videos, and audio recordings of a person who passed away and turn it into a scannable QR code that can be placed on any gravestone.

“It gives families a lot of different options to how they want to remember that person,” said Jacob Quillen, co-founder of QR Life. “There’s a lot of memories, a lot of pictures anything you have pretty much from that person that you want to remember them with, you can do that on this profile.”

The QR Life codes give a new meaning to a gravestone and keep the memories of a loved ones alive even when they are gone.

“It gives identity to that person beyond the stone,” said Tad Norton, founder of QR Life. “If you’re just going to a gravestone, you have the dates, the dash and you have the name, but you don’t actually have the identity and what that person was kind of like.”

10% of the money made from the QR codes goes towards helping families pay for funeral costs. Both Norton and Quillen said they hope to even add a family tree to the profile.

“We want to even add an interactive family tree on it too, where you may even be able to see how you’re related to the person down the line and stuff,” Norton said.

Justin Jeffers, owner of the Jeffers Funeral Home, said he hopes in the future to see QR Life codes on more gravestones.

“It’s a unique idea and something that makes it more personal to the family and makes their loved one unique and stand out,” Jeffers said. “It also helps them through the grieving process.”

Jeffers told News Channel 11 that it’s about keeping the memory of that loved one alive.

“When someone passes away, all they really lose is just that body,” Jeffers said. “The love that they shared, the stories they told, the laughter, they expressed, the lessons that we learned — that’s what carries on for the rest of our lives.”

Those interested in purchasing a personalized QR code for a loved one can visit QR Life’s website.