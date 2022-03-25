BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Burlington Stores’ latest location in Bristol is set to celebrate its grand opening on Friday, April 8.

A release states that a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held ahead of the opening. The new Burlington store will also make a donation to a local school; however, details surrounding the donation have not yet been released.

After the ribbon is cut, the release states that the first 100 customers ages 18 and up will be given a $5 “Bonus Card” that may be used for their purchase.

On Saturday, April 9, the company says customers at the new store will be given a free Burlington umbrella as long as supplies last. No purchase is necessary to receive the umbrella.

The soon-to-open store can be found at 16680 Highlands Center Drive in Bristol, Virginia. It will be open from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. seven days a week.

According to the release, Burlington offers deals on apparel for women, men and children, as well as footwear and home decor.