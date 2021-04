ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The new Burkes Outlet store in Elizabethton hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate its opening.

The store is located on Elk Avenue by the Ingles Market.

“We’re just very excited, to be in this new location and serve our guests,” store manager Jessica Feathers said.

The store offers name-brand clothing, accessories, home décor and more for discounted prices of up to 70% off.