New brunch eatery set to open at The Mall at Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tri-Cities will gain its first Eggs Up Grill at The Mall at Johnson City, with construction set to begin in August.

It will be located where Sears once stood and will sit near HomeGoods.

The growing breakfast and brunch favorite features items such as banana pudding French toast, avocado toast, mimosas, build-your-own breakfast sandwiches, signature omelets and shrimp and grits.

Brunch-goers can enjoy breakfast or brunch in the 2,750 square-foot building’s outdoor patio, and the restaurant will seat up to 106 diners. The doors will stay open seven days a week from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For those who wish to eat at home, Eggs Up Grill caters to events, providing breakfast, lunch or both.

With locations sprawled out across the Southeast in Georgia, Florida, the Carolinas and Virginia, this marks the first Eggs Up Grill in Tennessee and is owned by Kingsport native Ken Bates.

Bates said the restaurant adds to the region’s options for dining and socializing.

“The Johnson City Mall location lends a regional draw and is currently the happening place in Johnson City for new restaurant concepts,” Bates said. “Along with the menu, we’re always impressed with the family atmosphere at Eggs Up Grill, which is something we’ve always promoted and will continue to do so. It will be a fun place to work.”

The new brunch hub plans to hire 25 team members to dish out the signature breakfast and lunch food. Hiring will launch later in 2021; those interested should CLICK HERE.

Eggs Up Grill CEO Ricky Richardson said the restaurant chain aims to be must-visit for dining with friends and socializing.

“We are excited to open the first Eggs Up Gill in Tennessee and begin serving and supporting the Johnson City community,” Richardson said. “Eggs Up Grill is not just a great dining option for breakfast and lunch, but also a hub for local activity. We look forward to partnering with the community and serving our neighbors.”