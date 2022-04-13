BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – As Bristol, Virginia Public Schools students and families enjoyed Spring Break, one final vote to approve funding for the district’s first new elementary school in 50 years was secured.

The Bristol, Virginia Industrial Development Authority voted 4-2 Wednesday morning to approve a $27 million loan package for the school after the Bristol, Virginia School Board and City Council also gave their approval.

But district Superintendent Keith Perrigan said the plan involves closing Stonewall Jackson, Highland View and Washington-Lee Elementary Schools.

Perrigan expects that to be a cost-saver for the district.

“It would’ve cost way more to renovate these old buildings than it would be to build new,” Perrigan said. “We can generate enough savings through consolidation that we can make the annual payment through the savings we generate.”

The new school will be built on the Joseph Van Pelt Elementary School campus. The two buildings will house the district’s entire elementary student population.

Pre-K through 2nd-grade students will use the existing Van Pelt building. 3rd-5th graders will use the new building once it is built.

The high student population on the Van Pelt campus has some parents concerned about traffic, especially on the two-lane and windy roads leading to the school.

“All the parents and the traffic that’s going to be a lot of chaos I feel,” said current Washington-Lee parent Jalessa Miles.

Perrigan said the district is already evaluating how to improve traffic flow at the location, but it will take some additional work once the school is up and running.

“We’ve extended the access roads to be able to queue up the car-rider lines,” Perrigan said. “One of the main things we’ll have to do is create a committee to develop a plan on how we are going to handle all those cars.”

Once the new school becomes active, parents across Bristol, Virginia will have to adjust their schedules to get to Van Pelt, which is located near Exit 5 off Interstate 81.

Miles also has a student at Van Pelt currently. She expects the change to be convenient by having all her children at the same location.

“I have to travel from Washington-Lee to Van Pelt,” Miles said. “It is extremely difficult for me because I am a working mom.”

Perrigan said Stonewall Jackson, Highland View and Washington-Lee have had severe infrastructure issues for years that required closure.

“We have some of the oldest school buildings in the entire Commonwealth of Virginia. We have asbestos, we have water infiltration, we have radon,” Perrigan said.

Additionally, those schools were built in tight confines, which present problems of their own during drop-off and pick-up hours.

“We are not able to separate our bus and our car lanes. Those schools were built for a completely different generation,” Perrigan said.

Perrigan said the new school provides a better building for students by eliminating infrastructure concerns and adding learning opportunities never before seen in Bristol, Virginia elementary schools: science and stem labs.

“Our students deserve the very best learning environment that they can have, especially as we prepare them to compete in this dynamically changing world,” Perrigan said.

After the old schools close, Perrigan said he expects Highland View to be demolished, and Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee to be sold to the City of Bristol, Virginia.

With funding now in place, the district will waste little time getting construction started. Perrigan said groundbreaking is slated for June with an expected opening for fall 2024.