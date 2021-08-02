New Bristol Tennessee Middle School opens Monday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students helped open the new Bristol Tennessee Middle School on Monday.

The brand new building replaces Vance Middle School and will serve around 900 students in grades 6-8.

“[We] really want the students to feel an atmosphere of where they are welcome,” said Seymour Ray, principal of Bristol Tennessee Middle School. “And they felt that today, and we just have to continue that and create learning experiences that really get them excited and engaged.”

The gym at Bristol Tennessee Middle School comes from Vance Middle School, which has been completely renovated.