New Bristol, Tenn. DIY workshop to celebrate grand opening Thursday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new Do It Yourself workshop is opening in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday.

Anders Ruff Workshop, or AR Workshop, is celebrating its grand opening at its new location at 626 State Street in Bristol, Tennessee.

Photo: AR Workshop

The grand opening event runs from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and there are 105 seats available.

Guests can tour the workshop during the event, as well as enjoy complimentary treats and gifts.

Giveaways and promotions will run through the event while guests browse the store’s merchandise.

To register for the grand opening, click here.

