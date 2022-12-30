BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller and K9 Stash make good partners, as their recent performance on patrol can attest.

In September, K9 Stash joined the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department as a narcotics detection and patrol officer. The Belgian Malinois was born in Holland and raised in Ohio, and received extensive training before he met Keller.

“I got a very brief training with K9’s while I was in the military,” Keller said. “And I’ve been wanting to get back on it for as long as I’ve been here.”

Stash, who was originally named Stache as in Mustache, now lives with Keller and his family. Having a thoroughly-trained dog like Stash by your side offers plenty of peace around the house, even though he’s still young at two years old. When Keller went to Ohio to pick his partner, he said Stash’s demeanor and search technique set him apart.

“Some of the other dogs, which it’s not a bad thing, they were really pinball-ish, just bouncing back and forth from different things,” Keller said. “One thing I did like about Stash is he had a slow, methodical search that kind of started on one side of the room, went through it, cleared everything on that side and then worked his way through.”

That kind of attention to detail means Keller can trust Stash has given everything a thorough sniff before he’s cleared it. To prove that, Stash found a few grams of hidden heroin and methamphetamine on his first patrol day.

“Day one, finding heroin and meth, that’s really impressive,” Keller said. “It definitely gives me, him and everybody at the department a confidence boost.”

Keller and Stash work the night shift, which means the two will be patrolling Bristol, Tennessee’s streets when most are sound asleep. Thanks to Stash’s keen smell and fierce loyalty, Keller said he’s glad to know he can rest easy out there.

“It’s a force multiplier, so when we’ve got somebody who’s run from us who’s a violent offender who we’re trying to apprehend, possibly may have a gun, it give us another tool,” Keller said. “A better set of ears, a better nose is the number one thing.”