New Bristol business serves up sweet treats & E-bike rentals

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One new local business offers chilled treats and E-bike rentals for those looking to cruise around Bristol while sipping on a freshly blended drink.

The Blended Pedaler offers a wide array of sweets, including acai bowls, smoothies, coffee blends and pastries for those looking to take on the town and gives customers the option to rent E-bikes as well.

The sweet shop also offers the following:

  • Cookie sandwiches
  • Iced pumpkin bars
  • Cake pops
  • Chocolate-covered pretzels
  • Magic bars
  • Gluten-free treats and more

The Blended Pedaler is located at 170 Piedmont Ave. in Bristol, Va. Hours include Monday to Friday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss