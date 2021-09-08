New Bristol business serves up sweet treats & E-bike rentals

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One new local business offers chilled treats and E-bike rentals for those looking to cruise around Bristol while sipping on a freshly blended drink.
The Blended Pedaler offers a wide array of sweets, including acai bowls, smoothies, coffee blends and pastries for those looking to take on the town and gives customers the option to rent E-bikes as well.
The sweet shop also offers the following:
- Cookie sandwiches
- Iced pumpkin bars
- Cake pops
- Chocolate-covered pretzels
- Magic bars
- Gluten-free treats and more
The Blended Pedaler is located at 170 Piedmont Ave. in Bristol, Va. Hours include Monday to Friday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page.