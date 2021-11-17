New books celebrate 50 years of Bays Mountain Park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — To commemorate 50 years at one of the most visited parks in the Tri-Cities area, Bays Mountain Park has released two books to celebrate. The books are “Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium: Celebrating 50 Years” and “Unalii’s Unexpected Adventure.”

Park officials say it makes the perfect Christmas gift and you can even get a deal by buying them in a bundle pack.

“The children’s books speak to a whole new generation and will introduce the park in a really fun, creative way,” Park Manager Rob Cole said.

To purchase the books just go to their website, or simply click here.

