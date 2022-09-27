MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new boat ramp will be built in Johnson County.

The new ramp will be located at Sink Mountain, according to Mayor Larry Potter, who met with state forestry and wildlife officials last week to view the future boat ramp site and plans.

The facility will include 16 parking spaces for trailers and trucks and eight for additional parking. There will be a courtesy dock, restrooms, picnic area, and solar lighting. The existing road will be repaved and improved.

Construction is expected to begin by early March.