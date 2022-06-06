BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A new miniature golf course has opened in Big Stone Gap thanks in part to a grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA).

According to the VCEDA, a $10,000 grant was recently approved for Big Stone Gap Golf, which opened last month. It features 18 miniature golf holes, games like cornholes and ladder ball, a book nook for kids, and a picnic area. The course also has its own mascot, “Golly Gopher.”

The business plans to offer a modular, portable travel set of golf holes for rent in the future, according to the VCEDA.

“Big Stone’s Gap Golf, Miniature Golf Course, LLC presented a strong business plan to provide an entertainment option not now available in Big Stone Gap that would appeal to visitors and locals alike, while at the same time creating local jobs,” Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel, said in a release. “The business projects three full-time jobs and five part-time jobs within five years.”

Debra and Philip Ramsey’s new business, Big Stone’s Gap Golf, Miniature Golf Course, LLC, was a recent recipient of a VCEDA Seed Capital Matching Grant. Also pictured with them are Big Stone Gap Mayor Gary Johnson and the course mascot, Golly Gopher. (Photo: VCEDA)



Each of the 18 golf holes has a marker telling a piece of town history.

“We wanted to create a kind of living history of the town as we created the golf holes on the course,” said Debra Ramsey, who co-owns Gap Golf with her husband Philip Ramsey.

The Ramseys built the course and clubhouse with help from friends and family members.

It costs $7 per person to play.

Big Stone Gap Golf is located at 706 Cherokee Avenue West. More information can be found on the business’s website or Facebook page.