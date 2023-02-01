GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The new Belk Outlet just opened its doors to the public in Greeneville on Monday.

Belk, a private department store company based in Charlotte, NC, offers an assortment of national brands, shoes and various accessories.

“We’re going to be able to offer everyone way more brands than we had previously, we’re going to have designer brands that we have never seen in this location before,” said Bridget Lowe, the store manager of the Greeneville location.

Prior to the expansion, Lowe said customers were constantly asking for more trending brands and merchandise.

“We were able to triple our merchandise assortment so that’s a huge win for our community and surrounding communities,” Lowe said.

The brands that have been added to the Greeneville location are Michael Kors, Free People, Lucky Brand, Calvin Klein, Jones New York, Jessica Simpson and more. Based on data in the industry, Lowe also stated Greeneville is a “value-driven community” and the population is growing at a steady rate.

“We’re just really excited and we hope everyone will come out, the selection is incredible here,” she said.

Belk Outlet is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and it’s open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.