ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new barbecue restaurant will open soon on Milligan Highway in Elizabethton.

Daddy Mac Depot is setting up shop in the former Smokehouse BBQ restaurant building at 1941 Milligan Highway, right across from Happy Valley High School. The location is also right next to the Tweetsie Trail.

The owners also own the Truckee Cheese food truck. They said their food will be a combination of what they serve on the food truck and BBQ.

Daddy Mac Depot has a sign on the front of the restaurant saying “Coming Soon! April 15th, 2023.” The owners said that day will be a soft opening with a limited menu between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Live music will also be featured between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

According to the City of Elizabethton, Daddy Mac Depot is applying for an on-premise beer permit. The beverage board is scheduled to meet immediately after the Thursday, April 13th meeting of the Elizabethton City Council to consider approval of the permit.