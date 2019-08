ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – In Elizabethton, the city officials’ goal of revitalizing the downtown area took a big step with the opening of a new business, Simply Elegant Catering.

The new bakery is located on the 500 block of East Elk Avenue.

City officials say revitalizing downtown is a top priority, and they are in the process of hiring a director for their Main Street Program.