New bagel restaurant opens in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new restaurant on State Street is keeping a familiar flavor in Downtown Bristol.

What was formerly Manna Bagel for about two years is now known as Bristol Bagel and Bakery. When the family decided to close Manna Dagel down, the shop went up for sale.

It fell into the hands of new owners who decided to keep the original taste while adding their own unique flare. The shop officially opened earlier this month and they say business is booming in Bristol.

Owner Terry Napier says he’s excited to be on State Street, knowing that no one is missing out on their bagels.

“We took the old business, kept all the favorites, kept all the flavors but we tried to improve and but our taste on it,” Napier told News Channel 11. “All the soups have my niche, we added baked goods, my daughter does cupcakes and just some different things.”

Bristol Bagel and Bakery is open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.