NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new area code number is coming to the 423 counties in East Tennessee.

The new area code, 729, was approved on May 30 by the Tennessee Public Utilities Commission.

According to the Public Utility Commission, counties with a 423-area code are expected to run out of new numbers in the third quarter of 2025. The new code will reportedly ensure residents and businesses have access to a ‘sufficient supply’ of telephone numbers to serve the area.

“Existing customers will keep their current telephone numbers, but new customers, or requests for additional lines, may be assigned the new 729 area code once it is activated,” said the commission.

The commission stated customers will continue to use ’10-digit dialing, the area code plus the seven-digit phone number,’ to make calls.