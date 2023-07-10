BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A familiar face will represent Southwest Virginia on the Commonwealth’s Passenger Rail Authority as states look at the possibilities of bringing the service to the Twin Cities.

Last Friday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin appointed Bristol Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Rhinehart to the authority.

According to the authority’s website, it “administers all capital expansion projects, infrastructure, and land acquisitions related to the Transforming Rail in Virginia Program,” which has the goal of doubling Amtrak’s service in Virginia.

Rhinehart has long been an advocate for passenger rail returning to Bristol. She called the appointment an honor, given the area’s connection to the railroad.

“It’s something that’s a strong part of our history here in this community,” Rhinehart said. “It’s a part of who we are, so it’s a real honor to be on an authority like this that gets to help make decisions and make suggestions.”

Rhinehart said she is confident in the project, but said it will take a lot of time and money before the first passenger train rolls into Bristol.

“We absolutely are making progress,” Rhinehart said. “I think the important thing to remember is that this is very expensive. It takes a lot of engineering and a lot of foresight to make something like this happen.”

Rhinehart’s appointment comes as Bristol’s being considered as a connection point for two Amtrak extensions – one running down from Roanoke and another connecting Bristol to Knoxville and Chattanooga.

She hopes to keep those efforts chugging along with her new seat.

“People [are] excited that we will have a voice at the seat and help be involved in the conversation as it moves forward,” Rhinehart said.

In March, the Federal Rail Administration approved Virginia’s statewide rail plan, which includes an eventual Roanoke to Bristol connection.

Rhinehart said she was involved in that push well before getting appointed, communicating with federal and state rail officials.

“We had been having sometimes weekly calls, sometimes monthly calls, just getting everyone talking about the potential for it to come back to and through this region,” Rhinehart said.

At the end of last month, the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations released a report recommending TDOT pursue feasibility studies for five rail corridors across the state.

That included a potential Chattanooga to Knoxville to Bristol connection, considered a Tier II priority.

“They’re as excited about passenger rail expansion across Tennessee as we are,” Rhinehart said.

Rhinehart said her communications thus far with Virginia officials already involve the extension into Tennessee.

She is also joining a push for passenger rail on a local level.

Rhinehart is joining other local leaders to re-form the Bristol Passenger Rail Coalition.

“It was kind of a re-visiting of that when the monies became available,” Rhinehart said. “The conversations with the two states have been a very small group, but the goal now is to bring that group back together again and let a lot of folks have a voice now that we’ve got it to the next step.”

Dubbed the “To and Thru Bristol Passenger Rail Coalition,” Rhinehart said several local politicians, governments, organizations and businesses have bought in, because she said they see economic potential with passenger rail.

“We are a destination from the north, the south, the east and the west,” Rhinehart said. “It would be an opportunity for people to travel here to our beautiful, historic train station.”

Rhinehart said the next step is to submit letters of support from area organizations and business leaders.

Those letters urge the Federal Rail Administration to provide grant funding for route studies through the Corridor ID program.

You can check out more information about the coalition HERE.