New ‘Appalachian Highlands’ video released promoting our region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new ad to promote our region has been released on social media, and according to Andy Dietrich, former chair of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, that ad will air Monday night.

Dietrich said the ad will air on the Golf Channel during the Big Shots event, which benefits Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

He added that the study surrounding the effort to re-name our region is expected to be released later this week.

Check out this new and updated video of the Appalachian Highlands.#AppalachianHighlands. #regionalism pic.twitter.com/Oq0AufeZev — Andy Dietrich (@elonandyd) August 12, 2019

It is still unclear at this hour who paid for this promotional video.

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine also tweeted the video Monday morning.

This cool video tells the story of the #AppalachianHighlands! We make stuff, take care of each other, educate our people and raise kids in a good culture! Come to NE TN and SW VA and see!! pic.twitter.com/29hgL8jeMX — Alan Levine (@alevine014) August 12, 2019

There is a regional economic forum set for September 10th at the Millennium Center in Johnson City.

READ MORE: Regional Economic Forum announced for September at ETSU

You can find details about that upcoming event, including how to register, HERE.