GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new apartment complex is coming to Greeneville, and it’s the first one to be built in the area since 2014.

“Needless to say, we are deficient in apartment units in Greeneville,” said Randy Davenport, planning administrator for the Town of Greeneville. “Greeneville and Greene County have for several years been listed near the top of insufficient affordable housing.”

Davenport said the town wants to change that by providing more places to rent. He added that people coming to the area are buying land and building homes but for those who aren’t ready to be home-owners they need more rentals.

“We’ve been looking at the growth of our population. We’ve predicted that within the next five years we could add as many as 5,000 new residents,” Davenport said. “Right now, Greeneville is in about roughly 16,000 and we’re anticipating well over 20,000 in the next five years.”

The new apartment complex will consist of three buildings with both two and three-bedroom units. Developers also have plans to add a clubhouse, park, and other amenities.

“It’s not what people might sometimes refer to as government-subsidized housing, but it’s more upscale,” said Davenport. “The rents that they mentioned to us were very reasonable, we thought, compared to a lot of other rentals we’re hearing that people are charging.”

The complex will be located behind the new Shops at Greeneville development.

Photo: Town of Greeneville

“It’s geared to young individuals, and small families that are just getting started,” Davenport said. “Because right now what we’re seeing is someone, fresh out of school, and they’re looking for a job.”

Jeff Taylor, CEO and president of the Greene County Partnership, said these new apartments could be a huge benefit for students graduating college.

“Student housing, apartment housing, again, there’s not that level of housing that affords that population,” Taylor said. “It could help them as well.”

Taylor told News Channel 11 that adding more housing in Greeneville is a plan for the future.

“We have had several developers looking to build entry-level housing, our goal is to try to communicate that we have a desire and demand for downtown,” said Taylor. “When you have the things that are going on downtown, it’s exciting.”

Davenport says that project developers have plans to start construction on the apartment complex in early 2024 with hopes to have it finished by the beginning of 2025.