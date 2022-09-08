(WJHL) — Twenty-one years ago, four coordinated terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people devastated the United States, and localities in the Tri-Cities organized memorials to remember the tragic event and those who lost their lives.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of Sept. 11 memorials throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, available below.

Eighth Annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

When: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 a.m. Ceremonies begin at 9 a.m.

Where: Bristol Motor Speedway, located at 151 Speedway Blvd.

What: Remembers and honors the first responders who climbed up to 110 flights of stairs and died while trying to save others. The event benefits the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation (NFFF).

Mountain City 9/11 event

When: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m.

Where: Heritage Hall Theatre, located at 211 North Church St.

What: Wednesday Music Club will present A Day of Peace Prayer, with music from director and composer Marie Jo Thumb and youth and cherub choirs. This is an interdenominational event.

Kingsport Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Walk/Run/Ruck Shadow Event

When: Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.

Where: Dobyns-Bennett High School track

What: A family who moved to Kingsport last year was directly impacted by the events of 9/11. A family member had been on the 92nd floor of the second tower when it fell. To remember and honor him, they organized this event through Travis Manion Foundation. An individual ticket is $37.50, with family four-packs available for $110. Funds raised will impact the youth and families of the fallen.

6th Annual American Legion Remembrance & First Responder Ceremony

When: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Johnson City Memorial Park amphitheater on East Main Street

Marion 9-11 Patriot Program

When: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.

Where: 9/11 Memorial at Marion Fire Hall

What: Traditional program with Honor Guard and Bell Ceremony hosted by Station One

Greeneville Workout Anytime 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

When: Sept. 8-11, a day

Where: Workout Anytime in Greeneville at 1327 Tusculum Blvd.

What: Strive for a goal of 2,071 steps — roughly 110 flights of stairs, which is the same amount of steps that were in the World Trade Center

