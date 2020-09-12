Never Forget: 6th annual stair climb honors fallen first responders of 9/11

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) This year marks 19 years since the terror attacks on September 11, 2001 which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent people.

Saturday, Sept. 12, first responders and members of the community came together for the 6th annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

“We have a lot of community members, first responders who want to do something other than just saying that they will ‘never forget.’ This is a memorial event, it’s not a timed race or anything like that. It’s just something that they can come out and show the families and the foundation that they have never forgotten,” says climb organizer Andrew Catron.

Participants climbed 110 stories in the grandstands of Bristol Motor Speedway, representing the number of floors in the Twin Towers. They also received a photo ID of a fallen hero to complete the mission in their honor, remembering the sacrifice they made.

343 people registered for the stair climb today; this signifies the number of firefighters who died on 9/11.

Hundreds of people are spending their Saturday morning climbing the stairs of the grandstand at @BMSupdates in honor of the first responders who bravely gave their lives on 9/11, now 19 years ago. This is the 6th annual Tri-Cities Memorial Stair Climb. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ymD7lZkaoD — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) September 12, 2020

With the pandemic in mind, the event was moved to the World’s Fastest Half Mile for the first time.

“This event is usually held in Kingsport in a parking garage. Due to the space, we knew that if we could spread out in a big outdoor arena that it would be a lot safer for us,” said Catron.

Catron hopes this event shows respect and admiration for the courageous men and women who laid down their lives to save others.

Money raised from the event benefits the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.