NETWORKS-led partnership to survey businesses about SBA loans, offer help

NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership is launching a regional website and survey to gain more insight into local employers’ experiences with the SBA stimulus loan process.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Another collaborative effort designed to help area businesses cope with the trials of COVID-19 is launching, this time with a focus on federal small business lending.

In a Zoom call that included Kingsport Chamber of Commerce CEO Miles Burdine, NETWORKS-Sullivan Partnership CEO Clay Walker described the coming launch of a website, Tri-Cities Business Support Page. The site, www.tricitiessupport.com, will include links to outside resources, but that won’t be its main purpose, Walker said.

An embedded confidential survey asks businesses for input about their experiences with SBA loans such as the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan — whether they’ve applied, were approved or denied, specific issues they may have had and more.

“We want to be prepared to be a resource that when people are facing this that aren’t used to used to applying for grants, they thought in private business they never would, just get them started in any way we can and help them in any way we can,” Walker said.

Step one will involve getting the survey out to as many employers as possible. Walker has enlisted the metro’s chambers of commerce and the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership (NETREP), the economic development organization for Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties.

Questions from a business survey related to SBA loans and COVID-19.

Walker said Friday those partners hadn’t yet signed off on a final approach to the website and survey, but added that together, he hopes the collaborative can gather data from hundreds of businesses. And for those that are still struggling to find help, or in the case of an additional round of funding, NETWORKS and its partners can help shepherd some through the process.

NETWORKS will distribute the survey to primary industry sectors and rely on the area chambers to get it out to the area’s many small businesses. The results will only be aggregated, companies won’t even have to identify themselves by name and no company’s data will be shared, Walker said.

“We’re wanting to see how many businesses applied for grants,” he said. “Those who didn’t, why didn’t you? What kind of businesses applied for grants. If you applied for and got a grant how large was your grant, so we can get an idea of what kind of success we had.”

One main hope is to find people who still need help, NETWORKS Director of Economic Development Michael Parker said.

“One of the gold nuggets of this survey is identifying what companies are at risk of not completing or not having the bandwidth to actually complete these applications,” Parker said.

“If we can identify those we can pretty much assign them to the appropriate assisting agencies to insure that they are going through the process… rather than throwing their hand up in the air and saying ‘poor me, I can’t do this.’ So we really do need to identify who needs help.”

The survey also offers respondents to describe how they think the crisis has been handled at the local, state and federal level and suggestions should a similar event occur in the future.

The 12-question survey is expected to take about six minutes to complete.