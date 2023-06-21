BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — As planned, the “launch CEO” of a regional development organization has bowed out 14 months after NETNHub formed with the support of some major Northeast Tennessee employers.

The Hub’s board is now seeking a permanent executive director to replace former Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips in a process Chairman Jerry Caldwell said will be “thorough and efficient” but will not be drawn out.

“We anticipate making an announcement soon,” said Caldwell, who is General Manager of Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). BMS, Ballad Health, Bank of Tennessee, Eastman Chemical Corp. and East Tennessee State University are the original five private-sector funders of the Hub.

Phillips helped oversee the Hub’s formation and its efforts to get local governments and existing economic development groups singing off the same sheet of music – something Caldwell stressed from the beginning.

“We have something really special here, and we need to make sure that we protect jobs and protect the livelihood of folks that live in this region, and that’s what this is about,” Caldwell said when the Hub officially launched in April 2022.

In an interview with News Channel 11 Wednesday, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull praised Phillips’s leadership in the Hub’s early stages.

“I think probably our business people would compare it to a startup,” Shull said. “You know, startups don’t immediately become profitable, but I think we’ve made some progress.”

Shull said as a mentor to him, Phillips helped convince Shull of regionalism’s importance several years ago.

“He really convinced me, he’s the guy and he had no stake at that time in it,” Shull said of Phillips. I was just given an opinion from a guy who was older and wiser, and I’ve been sold on regionalism. We need that kind of scale to get our message out to the bigger world.”

Caldwell told News Channel 11 Wednesday the Hub’s work is a long-term effort that he knew would take time to develop, but that what board member Will Barrett called a “finish line and a starting point” more than a year ago is making progress.

“We are ready for the next phase,” Caldwell said. “We started with some key players, which was an important step in the process, and now we need to expand that and bring some others in. And, you know, the regional effort is not something that there’s a finish line. It’s always going to change and evolve over the years as we grow and we develop.”

Phillips, who is in his 70s, had some success in bringing public-sector representatives together. NeTREP, which provides economic development services for Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties and like the Hub is a private-public partnership, officially disbanded in early 2023 and merged into the Hub.

NETWORKS-Sullivan Partnership, which conducts economic development in Sullivan and Hawkins counties hasn’t followed suit, but its board is considering it.

“The real need is how do we convene folks, how do we collaborate with folks, and we’re seeing some real success with that,” Caldwell said. “It’s taking some time and taking some hard conversations at times to make sure that we’re all on the same page, but that’s okay. That helps us get to the spot that we need to be.”

Kingsport’s board of mayor and aldermen, which is one of NETWORKS’s major partners, voted unanimously in March to support NETWORKS partnering with the Hub.

“We’re looking for a new director … that makes sure that they are kind of a consensus builder, that they’ve got the leadership qualities to make people in our area understand how this can work to everybody’s advantage,” Shull said.

He added that while he is elected to represent Kingsport, “I’m here to represent Kingsport’s interests, but I think Kingsport’s best interests lie in regional cooperation. I sincerely believe that.”

Caldwell said the Hub is and always will be focused on adding resources to the area, not supplanting existing ones. Its private-sector funders have committed more than a million dollars a year in new money for at least three years to the effort.

He said the Hub continues to want to help improve regionwide assets including workforce education, tourism, infrastructure and air service. It has made a $50,000 commitment and recruited other donors for a grant to help Tri-Cities Regional Airport as it attempts to add passenger service options including a direct flight to Chicago.

The Hub also hopes to recruit even more widely for stakeholders and funders, including at the small and mid-sized business levels.

“For us to be working together and be getting the positive attention that we need on the state level and the national level, we need to have a lot of conversations (and) we need to make sure there are a lot of folks in the room with those,” Caldwell said.

“So this person (the new director) will need to be a great communicator and collaborator as we move this thing forward.”

The position description and a link to apply — the job description says the Hub is seeking a “well-known, highly trusted consensus builder” — is at netnhub.com.