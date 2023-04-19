NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee state lawmakers are showing no signs of support for Gov. Bill Lee’s gun reform proposal.

Less than 24 hours after the governor’s announcement, there is growing proof that his proposal does not have support from some Republicans in the General Assembly.

Bristol state Sen. Jon Lundberg told News Channel 11 Wednesday he doesn’t expect the measure to pass before the legislative session wraps up.

“I think right now, it’s just too late,” Lundberg said.

Mountain City representative and House Republican caucus vice chairman Scotty Campbell went even further, openly promising not to vote for the governor’s legislation.

“It’s dead on arrival,” Campbell told News Channel 11.

The House Republican Caucus said in a statement, “any red flag law is a non-starter for House Republicans.”

Gov. Lee has not referred to his measure as a red flag law.

When asked to clarify whether the caucus was referring to Lee’s proposal, Campbell said, “absolutely.”

He said he wouldn’t support a law of this type under any name.

“I’m not supporting this proposal for red flag laws or extreme risk protection orders, which are what this is,” said Campbell.

Lundberg said he isn’t yet sure how he’d vote if the bill comes to the floor this session.

“If you ask me how I’d vote, I couldn’t tell you because I haven’t read it,” said Lundberg.

He added that lawmakers should have time to debate such a major piece of legislation.

“What we typically do is say, ‘I like where you’re going, I think I’d like to change this or this part,'” Lundberg said. “We add amendments, we change it, we change the substance of it. That’s a really important part of the process.”

News Channel 11 reached out to the rest of the Northeast Tennessee delegation.

State rep. Tim Hicks of Johnson City said he was not ready to speak on the governor’s plan.

Jonesborough Rep. Rebecca Alexander said she was unavailable for comment.