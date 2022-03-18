BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A release from Northeast State Community College (NESCC) says the school’s Aviation Department earned the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Powerplant certification in February after 1,900 hours of student training.

The certification will allow NESCC staff members to distribute Part 147 Airframe and Powerplant licenses to students, giving graduates an opportunity to explore different avenues in the realm of mechanical Aviation, said the release.

“This is a tremendous milestone for our program, the college, and the region,” said Richard Blevins, chair of the Aviation Technology program. “We went through many FAA inspections; we had to write thirty-plus courses plus all the manuals were written to get certified.”

Typically known as “A&P” to Aviation students because recipients choose to enroll in both courses, it will allow mechanics to “perform many maintenance and alteration tasks on aircraft.”

During the Fall 2022 semester, Northeast State will begin offering Avionics courses for the department’s student body.

“For our students in our area, they’ve never had an opportunity quite like this before, because Airframe and Powerplant mechanics are in high demand all over the country,” Blevins said. “Students who commit themselves for two years, walk out with a great career.”

For more information on NESCC’s Aviation Program, visit www.northeaststate.edu.