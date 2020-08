BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The closure of a manufacturing facility in Bristol means dozens of workers are out of a job.

Neopharma Inc. notified the State of Tennessee on Monday of the closure of its Bristol, Tennessee facility located at 201 Industrial Drive.

According to the notice, the closure was effective Aug. 10 with 43 workers affected. The company said the closure “has an uncertain time frame.”

Neopharma is a pharmaceutical manufacturer based in the United Arab Emirates.