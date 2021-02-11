Neopharma Bristol facility to maintain critical infrastructure designation post-pandemic

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Neopharma’s pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Bristol will keep its critical infrastructure designation even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

That’s according to Rep. Diana Harshbarger, who announced Thursday evening that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reaffirmed the facility’s status and said it will remain in place post-pandemic.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger

The congresswoman says Neopharma’s Bristol facility is the only domestic turn-key facility to allow for the full production of penicillin.

“The reconstitution of our domestic manufacturing capability for life-saving penicillin is a national imperative,” said Harshbarger said in a release. “Our reliance on China and foreign-sourced raw materials for antibiotic production presents a severe deficiency in the reliability of the supply chain and actively undermines our national security and public health interests.”

The congresswoman wrote a letter to CISA Acting Director Brandon Wales to reaffirm the facility’s critical infrastructure designation.

Harshbarger said the pandemic has highlighted an overreliance on foreign resources to meet public health needs and stressed the importance of maintaining a domestic supply chain for antibiotics.