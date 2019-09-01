Neonatal services to be centralized at Niswonger Children’s Hospital starting today

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The consolidation of neonatal care in the Tri-Cities will be complete today.

All NICU services will now be performed at Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.

Holston Valley Medical Center has been a talking point by several in the community, with protestors speaking out for months against the NICU’s closure.

Officials with Ballad Health told News Channel 11 that babies will still be delivered at the Kingsport hospital, and physicians there will continue to provide care for women during typical or high-risk pregnancies.

Babies expected to require NICU services will be scheduled for delivery at the Palmer Family Birth Center inside Niswonger in Johnson City.