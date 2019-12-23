Neonatal abstinence syndrome rates decline in Northeast Tennessee – still far higher than state rates

(WJHL) – One of the region’s most heart-rending consequences of the opioid epidemic is declining for the second straight year. If trends hold through December, Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties will see 177 babies born with drug withdrawal symptoms in 2019, down from 241 in 2017 and 198 last year.

The neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) rate has decreased by nearly 25 percent in Sullivan County over the past two years, and by 28 percent in Northeast Tennessee’s other seven counties. Statewide, rates declined 26 percent during the same period.

This chart shows the number of babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome has decreased over the past two years. 2019 figures don’t include December data.

A baby is considered to have NAS if it shows clinical signs of drug withdrawal. Long-term effects of NAS remain unclear but are being studied. Area children are beginning their first years of school since the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) began keeping and reporting statistics in August 2013.

The statistic will account for 6 percent of Ballad Health’s Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) “population health sub-index” score. Trends will be compared with state trends and trends among a peer group of Tennessee counties. The population health score, in turn, will be one way the continued public benefit of Ballad’s COPA is measured.

The rate, measured in cases per 1,000 births, was 52.6 in Sullivan County in 2017, meaning slightly more than one in 20 babies was born with the syndrome. The rate for the Northeast section was 48.6 that year. The East region, which includes most of the comparison counties for the COPA, was 27.6 and the state rate was 12.6.

Tennessee Department of Health data shows 2019 NAS births and rates through November 30.

Even after two years of regional decline, NAS continues to be a far bigger problem regionally than it is statewide. The rate in the East region – comprised of 15 counties that surround Knox County – was the state’s second-highest but at 19.6 was less than half of Sullivan’s rate.

As a percentage, more babies born with NAS in Northeast and Sullivan’s regions were exposed through prescription medications only. Most often that exposure has come through “medication assisted treatment,” with expectant mothers using buprenorphine and other opioids designed to treat opioid addiction.

TDH’s monthly statistical release for the period through Nov. 30 included a “prevention highlight” about a program offered through East Tennessee State University’s OB/GYN services that’s aiming to help pregnant women taper off of buprenorphine.

PREVIOUS STORY: https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/local-initiative-aims-to-reduce-babies-born-addicted-to-drugs/

Dr. Marty Olsen oversees the program with several colleagues. He said results have been encouraging so far. Some area treatment providers that previously advised pregnant clients to remain on standard doses of buprenorphine (typically 8 or 16 milligrams) have begun advising tapering. If begun early enough in pregnancy, it can end with a mother being completely off the drug by the time of delivery.

“If someone comes in taking 8 milligrams a day, we taper them down by two milligrams a month until they’re at two, then go monthly from two to one, one to one-half and finally to zero,” Olsen said. “So we certainly want people asking about this program as early as possible in their pregnancy.”